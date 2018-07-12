Overview

Dr. Jennifer Shell, DC is a Chiropractor in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Shell works at Alternative Health Care Center P C. in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.