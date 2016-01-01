Jennifer Sgro accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Sgro, FNP-BC
Overview
Jennifer Sgro, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Jennifer Sgro works at
Locations
-
1
Access Community Health2653 W Ogden Ave Fl 3, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 522-6100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Sgro?
About Jennifer Sgro, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083064679
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Sgro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Sgro works at
Jennifer Sgro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Sgro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Sgro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Sgro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.