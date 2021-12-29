Jennifer Scott, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Scott, FNP-C
Jennifer Scott, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
KU MedWest - Family Medicine7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-3506
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Today, December 28, was my first visit to KU MED WEST in Shawnee. Jennifer Scott, APRN is who I saw for a annual physical. I brought my previous blood work so she would have a good overview of my health. She is a very knowledgeable, congenial lady. She gave a blood test and fully explained the results to me.
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Avila University
Jennifer Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Scott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Jennifer Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Scott.
