Jennifer Scott, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Jennifer Scott works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.