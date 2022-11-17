Jennifer Schook, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Schook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Schook, PA-C
Overview
Jennifer Schook, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Sarasota, FL.
Jennifer Schook works at
Locations
Good Business LLC2830 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 927-1234Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She listened, She understood. She ordered the correct tests. Got back to me and followed through and did all the right things. Very Pleasant both Jennifer Schook and the staff.
About Jennifer Schook, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770530180
Jennifer Schook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Schook accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Schook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Schook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Schook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Schook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Schook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.