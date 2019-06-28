Dr. Jennifer Sandler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Sandler, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Sandler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from City University Of Newyork.
Locations
Psychotherapy Associates440 N Donnelly St # Reserved, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (561) 504-1710Monday2:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 7:00pmThursday2:00pm - 7:00pmFriday2:00pm - 7:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 7:00pmSunday2:00pm - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandler?
I can never thank Dr. Sandler enough! She was dedicated to helping our son, a young adult, to overcome extreme, debilitating anxiety with great success. Our family is very grateful for Dr. Sandler’s insights that led us to interpersonal awareness and improved communications—and ultimately much healthier and happier relationships. She was a God send! We highly recommend!
About Dr. Jennifer Sandler, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Eastern Farsi and French
- 1205148343
Education & Certifications
- Creedmore State Hosp
- City University Of Newyork
- Queens College, CUNY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandler speaks Eastern Farsi and French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
