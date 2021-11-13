Jennifer Samples has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Samples, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Samples, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Middletown, NY.
Jennifer Samples works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Middletown Medical PC Urgent Care111 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Samples?
Very attentive and never dismissive of problems. She also doesn’t rush appointments and takes the time to explain everything.
About Jennifer Samples, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1427020056
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Samples accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Samples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Samples works at
Jennifer Samples has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Samples.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Samples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Samples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.