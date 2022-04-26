Dr. Jennifer Russell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Russell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Postdoctoral Fellowship In Forensic Psychology, Lubbock Regional Mhmr Center and Texas Tech University
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
Goebel, Vigen, Lobrano, Visconte, & Russell, Psychologists3218 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (318) 425-2000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Russell after seeing a counselor for a year and needing more in-depth therapy. She is a wonderful clinical psychologist! Very effective, knowledgeable and compassionate. She has experience helping those with military post-traumatic stress disorder and helping spouses/families with their own personal journey living with PTSD. I noticed a huge difference in my anxiety and depression within the first couple sessions. I have been seeing her for over a year and I have benefited immensely from her services.
About Dr. Jennifer Russell, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114347846
Education & Certifications
- Postdoctoral Fellowship In Forensic Psychology, Lubbock Regional Mhmr Center and Texas Tech University
- Oklahoma Forensic Center, Northeastern Oklahoma Psychology Internship Program
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
