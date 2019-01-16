Jennifer Rollins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Rollins, LPC
Overview
Jennifer Rollins, LPC is a Counselor in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Hand Specialists of Tucson1601 N Tucson Blvd Ste 39, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 477-7455
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My energetic, spunky teen daughter really connects with Jennifer. She is starting to open up. I like that Jennifer takes the time to talk to the parents too. She is insightful and encouraging.
About Jennifer Rollins, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1992143986
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Rollins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Rollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jennifer Rollins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Rollins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Rollins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Rollins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.