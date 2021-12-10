See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Jennifer Rollin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Jennifer Rollin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Jennifer Rollin works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington
    1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2918
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jennifer Rollin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1851717722
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Rollin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Rollin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Rollin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Rollin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Rollin works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Jennifer Rollin’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Jennifer Rollin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Rollin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Rollin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Rollin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

