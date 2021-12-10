Jennifer Rollin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Rollin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Rollin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Rollin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC.
Jennifer Rollin works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-2918
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Rollin?
The best doctor I have ever had! Jennifer Rollin handled me with care, listened to my concerns, and made me feel at ease. I am all the way in Texas and my care has not been the same since Dr Rollin moved. I would definitely recommend her to anyone out there!
About Jennifer Rollin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1851717722
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Rollin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Rollin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Rollin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Rollin works at
12 patients have reviewed Jennifer Rollin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Rollin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Rollin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Rollin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.