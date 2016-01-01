See All Nurse Practitioners in Clovis, CA
Jennifer Roberts, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer Roberts, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clovis, CA. They graduated from Queens College - North Carolina.

Jennifer Roberts works at Primary Care Consultants, Inc. in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Consultants, Inc.
    255 W Bullard Ave Ste 124, Clovis, CA 93612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 297-1300
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jennifer Roberts, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1982630885
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Queens College - North Carolina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Roberts, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Roberts works at Primary Care Consultants, Inc. in Clovis, CA. View the full address on Jennifer Roberts’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
