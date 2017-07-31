See All Physicians Assistants in Irving, TX
Jennifer Quinn, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Jennifer Quinn, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Irving, TX. They graduated from Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, FL - Master of Clinical Medical Science.

Jennifer Quinn works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Irving, TX with other offices in Grand Prairie, TX and Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Irving
    2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 450, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 706-9230
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    DermOne Dermatology
    4927 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 170, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 706-9230
  3. 3
    DFW Skin Surgery Center, PLLC
    2485 E Southlake Blvd Ste 200, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 303-6647
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Comprehensive Vein Care
Aging Face
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Comprehensive Vein Care

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Comprehensive Vein Care Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBSO, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 31, 2017
    I had a great experience at DermOne. Highly recommend them
    — Jul 31, 2017
    About Jennifer Quinn, PA-C

    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • 1366768079
    Education & Certifications

    • Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, FL - Master of Clinical Medical Science
    • University of Texas Medical Branch, TX - BA
