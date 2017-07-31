Overview

Jennifer Quinn, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Irving, TX. They graduated from Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, FL - Master of Clinical Medical Science.



Jennifer Quinn works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Irving, TX with other offices in Grand Prairie, TX and Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.