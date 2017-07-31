Jennifer Quinn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Quinn, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Quinn, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Irving, TX. They graduated from Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, FL - Master of Clinical Medical Science.
Jennifer Quinn works at
Locations
-
1
Irving2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 450, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (469) 706-9230Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
DermOne Dermatology4927 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 170, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (469) 706-9230
-
3
DFW Skin Surgery Center, PLLC2485 E Southlake Blvd Ste 200, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 303-6647Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- EBSO, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Quinn?
I had a great experience at DermOne. Highly recommend them
About Jennifer Quinn, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1366768079
Education & Certifications
- Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, FL - Master of Clinical Medical Science
- University of Texas Medical Branch, TX - BA
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Quinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Quinn works at
7 patients have reviewed Jennifer Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.