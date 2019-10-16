See All Nurse Practitioners in Coral Springs, FL
Jennifer Quider, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Quider, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from University Of Alabama At Birmingham School Of Nursing.

Jennifer Quider works at HCA Florida Royal Palm OB/GYN in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Royal Palm Ob. Gyn. PA
    8110 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 108, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 341-8288
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 16, 2019
    She’s so informative and so helpful!
    — Oct 16, 2019
    About Jennifer Quider, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689173346
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Alabama At Birmingham School Of Nursing
