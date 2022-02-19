See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Quiamzon-Adobo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jennifer Quiamzon-Adobo works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Intermountain Healthcare Rainbow myGeneration Senior Clinic
    1000 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 259-0088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MGM Resorts Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Sierra Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jennifer Quiamzon-Adobo, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629488226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University NV Las Vegas Affil Hosps
    Undergraduate School

