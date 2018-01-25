Dr. Jennifer Poulos, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Poulos, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Poulos, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Poulos works at
Locations
-
1
Intown Pediatric Behavioral Wellness315 Boulevard NE Ste 345, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 476-3535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareSource
- Medicaid
- Peach State Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poulos?
I would highly recommend Dr. Poulos. Prior to going to her I was in a state of disarray not knowing how to help my son. Dr. Poulos conducted the psychological testing and provided me with a roadmap for his care. Since seeing her my son has been growing by leaps and bounds. I consider her an integral part of my son's learning and development. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jennifer Poulos, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1063846509
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poulos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poulos works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.