Jennifer Poe, NP

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer Poe, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. 

Jennifer Poe works at Family Medicine Center in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Medicine Center
    235 S Palisade Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 739-3561
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Family Medicine Center
    1400 E Church St Bldg 8, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 739-3561
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 25, 2021
    Jennifer Poe is wonderful. After a misread CT scan, two visits to the emergency room, and a dismal experience on the second visit, Ms. Poe persisted in getting my 98 year old mother properly diagnosed after a week of severe abdominal pain. She got a second reading of the CT which revealed a cyst. She is a life saver and my go to NP for my mom.
    Georgianna — Nov 25, 2021
    About Jennifer Poe, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1073157426
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Poe, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Poe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Poe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Poe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Poe works at Family Medicine Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Jennifer Poe’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Poe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Poe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Poe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Poe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

