Jennifer Phlipot, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Phlipot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Phlipot, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Phlipot, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Versailles, OH.
Jennifer Phlipot works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stillwater Family Care471 Marker Rd, Versailles, OH 45380 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Phlipot?
Jennifer and her team are first class !! Great service and care . Love them and drive an hour to see them . Totally worth it ! Cares for her patients
About Jennifer Phlipot, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1497167274
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Phlipot accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jennifer Phlipot using Healthline FindCare.
Jennifer Phlipot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Phlipot works at
56 patients have reviewed Jennifer Phlipot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Phlipot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Phlipot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Phlipot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.