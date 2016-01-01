Jennifer Perez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Perez, PA-C
Overview
Jennifer Perez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX.
Jennifer Perez works at
Locations
Fusion Family Consulting1700 Alma Dr Ste 450, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (469) 344-1414Wednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Jennifer Perez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.