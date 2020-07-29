Jennifer Pensiero, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Pensiero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Pensiero, LMFT
Overview
Jennifer Pensiero, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Danbury, CT.
Jennifer Pensiero works at
Locations
1
Cpc Associates Inc84 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 207-3233
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jen is amazing! She is professional and kind. She taught me how to work through trauma and to be kind and gentle with myself and to find joy in every day.
About Jennifer Pensiero, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1003920588
Jennifer Pensiero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Pensiero accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Jennifer Pensiero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Jennifer Pensiero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
