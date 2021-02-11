See All Nurse Practitioners in Englewood, CO
Jennifer Novotny, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer Novotny, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Englewood, CO. 

Jennifer Novotny works at Community Supported Family Medicine LLC in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Supported Family Medicine LLC
    3333 S Bannock St Ste 400, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 883-1417

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 11, 2021
Jennifer is great. She is very knowledgeable, great bedside manner, polite, patient, provides patient centric care and very close to my office. Very prompt and responsive. I highly recommend her. She took over the practice of my previous primary care provider, Dr. Robin Dickinson. I would not go or trust another primary care provider except Jennifer.
V. Iyer — Feb 11, 2021
Photo: Jennifer Novotny, APRN
About Jennifer Novotny, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669998464
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Novotny, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Novotny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jennifer Novotny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jennifer Novotny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Novotny works at Community Supported Family Medicine LLC in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Jennifer Novotny’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Jennifer Novotny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Novotny.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Novotny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Novotny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

