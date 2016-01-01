See All Clinical Psychologists in Boulder, CO
Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Norton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boulder, CO. 

Dr. Norton works at Penrose Office in Boulder, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Penrose Office
    3445 Penrose Pl Ste 240, Boulder, CO 80301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 384-8677

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jennifer Norton, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285751396
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Yale University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Norton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Norton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.