Overview

Jennifer Nauman is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Jennifer Nauman works at Aids Resource Center Ohio Inc. in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aids Resource Center Ohio Inc.
    750 E Long St Ste 3000, Columbus, OH 43203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 340-6700
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Dec 16, 2022
    Just an FYI, Jenni is no longer practicing at Equitas. She has moved to Central Outreach Wellness Center
    About Jennifer Nauman

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265087506
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

