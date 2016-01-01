See All Family Doctors in Yadkinville, NC
Jennifer Myers-Cassidy, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Jennifer Myers-Cassidy, FNP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Myers-Cassidy, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yadkinville, NC. 

Jennifer Myers-Cassidy works at Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates in Yadkinville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates
    305 E Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7918

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Jennifer Myers-Cassidy?

Photo: Jennifer Myers-Cassidy, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Myers-Cassidy, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Myers-Cassidy to family and friends

Jennifer Myers-Cassidy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jennifer Myers-Cassidy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Myers-Cassidy, FNP.

About Jennifer Myers-Cassidy, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1275012742
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Myers-Cassidy, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Myers-Cassidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jennifer Myers-Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Myers-Cassidy works at Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates in Yadkinville, NC. View the full address on Jennifer Myers-Cassidy’s profile.

Jennifer Myers-Cassidy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Myers-Cassidy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Myers-Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Myers-Cassidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.