Overview

Dr. Jennifer Murray, OD is an Optometrist in Las Cruces, NM.



Dr. Murray works at Southwestern Eye Center - Las Cruces in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Deming, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.