See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Jennifer Muff, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Muff, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Jennifer Muff works at Robin P. Blackstone, MD, FACS, Center for Diabetes and Bariatrics, Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Institute
    1441 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-5700
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jennifer Muff, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912306101
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Muff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Muff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Muff works at Robin P. Blackstone, MD, FACS, Center for Diabetes and Bariatrics, Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Jennifer Muff’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Muff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Muff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Muff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Muff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

