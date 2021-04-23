See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Jennifer Miller, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Jennifer Miller, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Miller, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Jennifer Miller works at Pelican Family Medicine in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Allison Cray, FNP-C
Allison Cray, FNP-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Mindy Maglione, NP
Mindy Maglione, NP
6 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pelican Family Medicine P.A.
    5429 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 792-1001
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Miller?

    Apr 23, 2021
    Outstanding is an understatement, top of the line health care. I can't say enough good things. Please keep it up. NP Jennifer Miller is definitely one of the very best.
    — Apr 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Miller, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Miller, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Miller to family and friends

    Jennifer Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Miller, CRNP.

    About Jennifer Miller, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710337332
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Miller works at Pelican Family Medicine in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Jennifer Miller’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Miller, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.