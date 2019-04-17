Jennifer Meigs, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Meigs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Meigs, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Meigs, MS is a Counselor in Norman, OK.
Jennifer Meigs works at
Locations
Jenny Meigs Counseling & Psychotherapy2221 Westpark Dr Ste C, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 449-5511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jenny is a wonderful provider. I have worked alongside her with patients as their Registered Dietitian. She has been amazing in communication and extremely caring about her clients. A great resource for help with all aspects of life!!
About Jennifer Meigs, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1902040660
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma Christian Counseling Center
- Southwestern Christian University
