Jennifer McMurray, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Overview

Jennifer McMurray, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Jennifer McMurray works at East Liberty Family Health Care Center in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Liberty Family Health Care Center
    6023 Harvard St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 661-2802
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 20, 2022
    It was a great appointment. Nice person. Great communicator
    John O’Shea — May 20, 2022
    About Jennifer McMurray, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447673447
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer McMurray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer McMurray works at East Liberty Family Health Care Center in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Jennifer McMurray’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jennifer McMurray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer McMurray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer McMurray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer McMurray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.