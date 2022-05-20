Jennifer McMurray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer McMurray, PA-C
Jennifer McMurray, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA.
East Liberty Family Health Care Center6023 Harvard St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 661-2802
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It was a great appointment. Nice person. Great communicator
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447673447
Jennifer McMurray accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer McMurray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer McMurray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer McMurray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer McMurray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer McMurray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.