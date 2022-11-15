See All Family Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Jennifer McDaniel, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer McDaniel, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with University of Massachusetts, Post-Master's, Family Nurse Practitioner|University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nursing, Adult Nurse Practitioner

Jennifer McDaniel works at Meritas Health Briarcliff in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Briarcliff
    5400 N Oak Trfy Ste, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jennifer McDaniel, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1861784910
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Massachusetts, Post-Master's, Family Nurse Practitioner|University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nursing, Adult Nurse Practitioner
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

