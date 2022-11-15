Overview

Jennifer McDaniel, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with University of Massachusetts, Post-Master's, Family Nurse Practitioner|University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nursing, Adult Nurse Practitioner



Jennifer McDaniel works at Meritas Health Briarcliff in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.