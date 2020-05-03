Jennifer Matthews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Matthews, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Matthews, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Locations
- 1 5614 SAN JOSE BLVD, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 633-0475
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is great with patients. She listens very well and she has a great personality. She is smart and always smiles. She always takes her time when you have an appointment and doesn't try and rush you. She is awesome. I look forward to going to the Doctor Office.
About Jennifer Matthews, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508834631
Frequently Asked Questions
