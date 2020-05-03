See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Jennifer Matthews, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jennifer Matthews, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Matthews, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Oksana Evans, PA-C
Oksana Evans, PA-C
10 (3)
View Profile
Erin Hector, PA-C
Erin Hector, PA-C
10 (25)
View Profile
Kristy Schweighardt, PA-C
Kristy Schweighardt, PA-C
10 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    5614 SAN JOSE BLVD, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 633-0475
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Matthews?

    May 03, 2020
    She is great with patients. She listens very well and she has a great personality. She is smart and always smiles. She always takes her time when you have an appointment and doesn't try and rush you. She is awesome. I look forward to going to the Doctor Office.
    Joel Bryant — May 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Matthews, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Matthews, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Matthews to family and friends

    Jennifer Matthews' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Matthews

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Matthews, PA-C.

    About Jennifer Matthews, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508834631
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Matthews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Matthews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Matthews, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.