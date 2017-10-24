See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Yuba City, CA
Jennifer Martinez, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (9)
Overview

Jennifer Martinez, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Yuba City, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1110 Civic Center Blvd Ste 202C, Yuba City, CA 95993 (530) 674-7770

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Oct 24, 2017
I went to Jennifer for Family/Marriage counseling and for the first time in my whole marriage I felt understood and more importantly heard. I believe my husband felt the same way. Jennifer guided us through positive communication and helped us build a great foundation to begin opening up new ways to express ourselves. I also started seeing her by myself and with our children. Jennifer’s expertise shifted as did the dynamic of our sessions. I am SO GRATEFUL to have found Dr. Martinez.
Oct 24, 2017
About Jennifer Martinez, MS

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356549059
Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Jennifer Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Martinez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

