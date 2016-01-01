See All Psychologists in Gonzales, LA
Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer Bernard Machen, LPC is a Psychologist in Gonzales, LA. 

Jennifer Bernard Machen works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Psychology in Gonzales, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Psychology
    721 E Highway 30, Gonzales, LA 70737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 743-2022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Elizabeth Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Bernard Machen, LPC.

    About Jennifer Bernard Machen, LPC

    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760537583
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Bernard Machen, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Bernard Machen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Bernard Machen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Bernard Machen works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Psychology in Gonzales, LA. View the full address on Jennifer Bernard Machen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Bernard Machen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Bernard Machen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Bernard Machen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Bernard Machen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

