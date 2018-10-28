Jennifer Lumpkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Lumpkin, ABPP
Overview
Jennifer Lumpkin, ABPP is a Clinical Psychologist in Henrico, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3108 N Parham Rd Ste 100C, Henrico, VA 23294 Directions (804) 205-7452
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazingly caring and professional Doctor. She is very personable, passionate, and caring. She is incredibly talented and has an awesome level of knowledge. While she has a high level of clinical expertise, she is able to convey test results and have conversations in a way that is very comfortable and makes certain we understand. We've found that others forget that the average person doesn't understand all of this psychological lingo. She truly is amazing. We highly recommend Dr. Lumpkin.
About Jennifer Lumpkin, ABPP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932253663
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Lumpkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Lumpkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Lumpkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Lumpkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Lumpkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Lumpkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.