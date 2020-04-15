Jennifer Lopez, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Lopez, FNP
Overview
Jennifer Lopez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntersville, NC.
Jennifer Lopez works at
Locations
Novant Health Northlake Dermatology9604 Holly Point Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 908-2994
Insurance Accepted
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for all that you do. I cant thank you enough for your compassion, your professionalism. God bless you always. Atrium health is very lucky to have you in the team.
About Jennifer Lopez, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1386182756
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Lopez.
