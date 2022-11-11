Jennifer Long, RNC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Long, RNC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Long, RNC is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA.
Jennifer Long works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Specialists of Bossier2400 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Long?
Caring, efficient, takes time to catch up since I only see her once a year. Love love this woman!
About Jennifer Long, RNC
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164515169
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Long has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jennifer Long using Healthline FindCare.
Jennifer Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Long works at
28 patients have reviewed Jennifer Long. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.