Jennifer Logan, LPC
Jennifer Logan, LPC is a Counselor in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Counseling, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Kean University.
North Jersey Surgical Specialists83 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-6678
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Logan is courteous, empathic, insightful, and responsive. Her website is easy to navigate and scheduling is easy. She listens supportively and offers helpful feedback to highlight patterns of thoughts and behaviors that cause negative consequences or contribute to my anxiety. I always feel more capable and confident in my decisions after a session with her. Dr. Logan also assists me in brain storming to develop solutions as well as providing creative suggestions for various issues. I appreciate her so much and would recommend her to anyone.
About Jennifer Logan, LPC
- Counseling
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346686078
- Kean University
Jennifer Logan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Logan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jennifer Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Logan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.