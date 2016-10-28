Jennifer Lloyd, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Lloyd, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Lloyd, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Storrs Mansfield, CT. They graduated from St. Joseph's College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.
Jennifer Lloyd works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1244 Storrs Rd, Storrs Mansfield, CT 06268 Directions (860) 696-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Windham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
By far the best, kindest, most thorough, attentive, friendly and warm professional in health care I've ever seen in 40 years. I feel blessed I get to have her for my Endocrinologist.
About Jennifer Lloyd, APRN
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1932393444
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's College
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Lloyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Lloyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Lloyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.