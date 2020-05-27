Jennifer Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Lewis, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Lewis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Asheville, NC.
Jennifer Lewis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Leicester Community Health Center711 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville, NC 28806 Directions (828) 253-3717
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Lewis?
First visit with Jennifer was exceptional. Calm, patient and caring. Took the time to explain all options/effects.
About Jennifer Lewis, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215285630
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Lewis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Lewis works at
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.