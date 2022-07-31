Jennifer Lembas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Lembas, RN
Offers telehealth
Jennifer Lembas, RN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
HonorHealth Medical Group - McKellips - Primary Care1124 E Mckellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (480) 882-7370
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ms Lembas is professional, attentive, prompt and generally simply excellent. I travel a distance to see her as my trust in her is beyond measure
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073862132
