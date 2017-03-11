See All Clinical Psychologists in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Jennifer Leigh, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jennifer Leigh, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Leigh, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cambridge, MA. 

Dr. Leigh works at YM Psychotherpay & Consultation, Inc. in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    YM Psychotherpay & Consultation, Inc.
    12 Arrow St # 210, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 359-9850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Leigh?

Mar 11, 2017
Smart and no-nonsense, but compassionate. Dr. Leigh patiently helped us examine the underlying causes of our marital issues, while letting neither of us get away with any game playing. A particularly good choice for those with a suspicious attitude to therapy, a dislike of touchy-feely approaches, and an aversion to jargon. Dr. Leigh represents couples therapy as it should be, caring but practical. No guarantees, of course. In the end, it's up to you!
Alex Jablokow in Cambridge — Mar 11, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jennifer Leigh, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Leigh, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leigh to family and friends

Dr. Leigh's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Leigh

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Leigh, PHD.

About Dr. Jennifer Leigh, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1902935265
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Leigh, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Leigh works at YM Psychotherpay & Consultation, Inc. in Cambridge, MA. View the full address on Dr. Leigh’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leigh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leigh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jennifer Leigh, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.