Jennifer Lefave, PA

Internal Medicine
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer Lefave, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Taunton, MA. 

Jennifer Lefave works at SMG Primary Care at Northwoods in Taunton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Primary Care at Northwoods
    SMG Primary Care at Northwoods
2005 Bay St Ste 201, Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-2266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Morton Hospital
  Norwood Hospital
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2020
    Jen is an amazing practitioner of medicine. She is kind, caring, and truly listens to your questions and concerns. You never feel rushed. When she's with you, she's with YOU. I've been seeing Jen for over a decade and she is a class act. I never want to see anyone else when I have to come in for a sick visit - just Jen!
    DianeD — Dec 18, 2020
    Photo: Jennifer Lefave, PA
    About Jennifer Lefave, PA

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1932250321
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Lefave, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Lefave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Lefave has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Lefave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Lefave works at SMG Primary Care at Northwoods in Taunton, MA. View the full address on Jennifer Lefave’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Jennifer Lefave. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Lefave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Lefave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Lefave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

