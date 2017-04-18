Jennifer Leary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Leary, APN
Overview
Jennifer Leary, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV.
Jennifer Leary works at
Locations
Center for Health Internal Medicine645 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 322-3393
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Jennifer Leary is the best. She listens, runs test, actually reads the results and reviews them with you. She really cares about you as a patient. Also, she wont beat around the bush. She give you information and feed back. Love her as a medical practitioner.
About Jennifer Leary, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609160316
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Leary accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Jennifer Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Leary.
