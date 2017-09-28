Jennifer Layton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Layton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Layton, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Layton, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, NC.
Jennifer Layton works at
Locations
Novant Health Lewisville Family Medicine1225 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023 Directions (336) 571-7382
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very attentive and compassionate. She was efficient and referred ad was needed. She was kind and I would not hesitate to return to her again.
About Jennifer Layton, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1851593792
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
