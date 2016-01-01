Jennifer Lane has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Lane, NP
Jennifer Lane, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.
Pulmonary Associates of Kingsport111 W Stone Dr Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 247-5197
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326270570
Jennifer Lane accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
