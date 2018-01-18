Dr. Lancaster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Lancaster, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Lancaster, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Babylon, NY.
Locations
- 1 73 Deer Park Ave Ste 4, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 321-7107
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lancaster is one of the most amazing Drs. she is intelligent, caring, compassionate and amazing!! Absolutely saved me emotionally & physically. I will forever be grateful and remember her my heart.. Thank you Dr. Lancaster.
About Dr. Jennifer Lancaster, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265512651
Dr. Lancaster accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
