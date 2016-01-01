Jennifer Lamb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Lamb, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Lamb, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, ME.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 50 Monument Sq, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 221-8628
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Lamb?
About Jennifer Lamb, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740570902
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Lamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.