Dr. Jennifer Lage, OD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Lage, OD is an Optometrist in Weston, FL.
Locations
Vision Unlimited of Weston17120 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 2, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 384-1127
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lage and her staff of friendly and helpful office staff are hard to find these days. Knowledgeable and helpful they will go that extra mile. I have been going there for the past 3 years. Always the same atmosphere, bright and cheerful. Dr. Lage knows her field and is truly a professional.
About Dr. Jennifer Lage, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lage accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.