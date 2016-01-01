Jennifer Kurulgan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Kurulgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Jennifer Kurulgan is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
Jennifer Kurulgan works at
Locations
-
1
St Vincents Medical Center Department of Cardiology355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-2430
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Jennifer Kurulgan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861920514
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Kurulgan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Kurulgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Kurulgan works at
Jennifer Kurulgan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Kurulgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Kurulgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Kurulgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.