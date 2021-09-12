See All Nurse Practitioners in West Palm Beach, FL
Jennifer Kuretski, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Kuretski, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Jennifer Kuretski works at Midway Specialty Care Center, West Palm Beach, Florida in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midway Specialty Care Center - West Palm Beach
    1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 249-2279
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis
Asthma
Birth Control
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Heart Disease
Hepatitis B
Hepatitis C
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Obesity
Pelvic Exams
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 12, 2021
    She was kind and informative, took extra time to care about how we were feeling with the new diagnosis and went over any and all options. Dr. Kuretski and the nurses always do an amazing job.
    Rob — Sep 12, 2021
    About Jennifer Kuretski, APRN

    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1184950404
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    University Of Florida, College Of Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Kuretski, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Kuretski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Kuretski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Kuretski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Kuretski works at Midway Specialty Care Center, West Palm Beach, Florida in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Kuretski’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Jennifer Kuretski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Kuretski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Kuretski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Kuretski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

