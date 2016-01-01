Jennifer Kirshner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Overview
Jennifer Kirshner, LPC is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ.
Jennifer Kirshner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crisis Preparation and Recovery Inc.10799 N 90th St Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 804-0326
-
2
Ccp Ltd.11020 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (480) 999-4718Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
About Jennifer Kirshner, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1366967556
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Kirshner works at
Jennifer Kirshner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Kirshner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Kirshner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Kirshner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.