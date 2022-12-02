Jennifer Julian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Julian, ARNP
Overview
Jennifer Julian, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Jennifer Julian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest OB-GYN, PS105 W 8th Ave Ste 6020, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 455-5050
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Julian?
Jenn Julian is my OB/GYN provider and she is incredible. She is very knowledgeable, thorough and has outstanding bedside manner. She makes me feel involved in my care.
About Jennifer Julian, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518332931
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Julian accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Julian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Julian works at
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Julian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Julian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Julian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Julian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.